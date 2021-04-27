Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: RCB manage 171/5 against DC
IPL 2021: RCB manage 171/5 against DC

Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 09:08 pm
IPL 2021: RCB manage 171/5 against DC

The Royal Challengers Bangalore rode on AB de Villiers' 40th half-century in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season against Delhi Capitals to post 171/5 in 20 overs.

RCB, who were put into bat first in Ahmedabad, have got a decent score on the board.

ABD's efforts made the difference for RCB.

Here's the mid-innings report.

PP overs

DC dominate the first six overs against RCB

DC gave away just 36 runs in the powerplay overs, claiming two wickets.

RCB were 25/0 after three overs before DC turned things around.

In the fourth over Avesh Khan dismissed Virat Kohli (12), who was bowled out as the ball hit the inside edge of the bat.

In the next over, Ishant Sharma bowled a wicket-maiden.

He removed Devdutt Padikkal (17).

Maxwell

DC get Maxwell at a perfect time

Glenn Maxwell tried to up the ante after RCB lost two wickets.

He hit one four and two sixes before departing 25.

Just when RCB were hoping to see Maxi fire, veteran spinner Amit Mishra got the key wicket.

Maxi went for the big slog and was caught at long-on.

He has now been dismissed by Mishra on five occasions in the competition.

ABD

ABD hits fifty, contributes to RCB's total

AB de Villiers played a fine innings, getting to a well deserved fifty.

He hit intelligent shots and looked to rotate the strike well.

He shared a 54-run stand alongside Rajat Patidar, who played a decent knock.

ABD kept the scorecard ticking and made sure he kept going.

His exploits helped RCB get past the 170-run mark.

ABD ended with a 42-ball 75*.

Avesh

Avesh Khan impresses for DC once again

Uncapped Indian bowler Avesh Khan has been excellent this season.

The right-arm pacer has raced to 12 wickets in the ongoing season.

Avesh bowled intelligently, mixing his deliveries.

He bowled some crunch yorkers and gave his best.

Avesh claimed figures of 1/24 from his four overs at an economy rate of just 6.00.

