IPL 2021: Records that can be scripted by KKR

He needs 41 more to register the mark of 1,500 IPL runs.
By doing so, Russell will become only the fourth KKR player to achieve this tally.
Russell can also become the third-highest run-scorer for KKR by surpassing Yusuf Pathan's tally (1,893).
Russell (60) can also become the second-highest wicket-taker by surpassing Piyush Chawla (66).
Shakib
Shakib can get to 50 wickets and 500 runs
Shakib Al Hasan has returned to KKR after having earlier won two titles with them.
The Bangladeshi all-rounder has claimed 43 wickets for KKR at 25.60.
Shakib is seven shy of 50 IPL scalps for KKR.
He could become only the third KKR player to achieve this mark.
Shakib has 498 runs for the franchise and is two shy of 500.
1,000 runs
Several KKR batsmen aiming to hit 1,000 runs
The likes of Shubman Gill (939), Dinesh Karthik (920), Sunil Narine (892), and skipper Eoin Morgan (862) can get past the 1,000-run mark for KKR in the IPL this season.
Meanwhile, Nitish Rana (1,000) is set to surpass former KKR captain Sourav Ganguly (1,031) in terms of IPL runs.
Records
Other notable records that can be scripted
Karthik (34) can get to 50 dismissals as a keeper, going past Robin Uthappa (49), who leads the numbers for KKR.
Russell (22) needs nine catches to be the most successful for KKR. He can go past Manoj Tiwary (30).
The likes of Gill, Rana, DK, Shakib, and Morgan are all set to register 50 matches for KKR.
Do you know?
KKR could equal CSK's tally in terms of trophies
If KKR win the IPL 2021 trophy, they will equal the record of Chennai Super Kings. Only the Mumbai Indians have won more trophies (5). KKR will also be aiming to reach the playoffs for the seventh time in IPL history.