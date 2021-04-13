Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: Morgan elects to field first
Sports

IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: Morgan elects to field first

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 13, 2021, 07:00 pm
IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: Morgan elects to field first

Match number five of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season sees Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians.

KKR won their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, whereas, Mumbai lost their first match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The news from Chennai is that KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to have a bowl.

Here's more on the same.

In this article
Here's the pitch report Presenting the head-to-head record between the two sides Timing, TV listing and venue

Pitch report

Here's the pitch report

This is the third game of the season here in Chennai, but it's a new track.

According to Cricbuzz, the game will be played on a new black-soil surface, so it's similar to the wickets used earlier this week.

It's a dry surface, so batting during the middle stages of the game could be difficult.

H2H

Presenting the head-to-head record between the two sides

Mumbai Indians have had the upper hand over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

The two teams have clashed in 27 games, with Mumbai winning 21 of them.

They have a win percentage of 77.78 against KKR.

Meanwhile, KKR have managed to win six games (win percentage: 22.22).

Notably, Mumbai won both their matches against Kolkata in the IPL 2020.

Information

Timing, TV listing and venue

The KKR-MI match is set to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
ICC Player of the Month Awards: Bhuvneshwar, Lizlee taste success
Latest News
Maharashtra: Thackeray announces stricter curbs from 8 pm tomorrow
India
IPL 2021: KKR bowl well to restrict MI to 152
Sports
Samsung Galaxy Quantum2 smartphone previewed in unboxing video: Details here
Science
Limited-edition KTM 1290 Super Duke RR sports bike sold out
Auto
2021 Mahindra Scorpio (automatic) SUV found testing; interior details revealed
Auto
Latest Sports News
ICC Player of the Month Awards: Bhuvneshwar, Lizlee taste success
Sports
IPL 2021: Statistical preview of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB
Sports
South Africa beat Pakistan in second T20I: Records broken
Sports
IPL 2021: Who is Rajasthan Royals' Chetan Sakariya?
Sports
IPL 2021: Punjab beat Rajasthan despite Sanju's century
Sports
Trending Topics