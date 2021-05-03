Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive for COVID-19; KKR vs RCB rescheduled

In a massive development, the upcoming IPL fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore has been rescheduled.

The match was scheduled to be played on Monday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It has been reported that KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have tested for COVID-19, which led to this postponement.

Here is more.

Match to be held at a later date

According to Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has told the local organizers and Gujarat Cricket Association that the game will be rescheduled. The new date for the match will be announced on Monday afternoon.

Players

Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive for COVID-19

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official confirmed that the KKR camp has several COVID-positive cases.

Due to this, the RCB players weren't too keen to take the field against them tonight.

It is understood that Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have tested positive for the virus.

"Varun and Sandeep tested positive and that made RCB wary of the situation," said the official.

Cases

Several players had tested positive ahead of IPL 2021

Before the start of the ongoing tournament, the likes of Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Nitish Rana had contracted the virus.

Mumbai Indians scout Kiran More was also among the few officials to have tested COVID-19 positive.

Several groundsmen at the Wankhede Stadium also tested positive, but all the 10 IPL games were held smoothly thereafter.

Standings

RCB occupy the third spot presently

The Virat Kohli-led Royals Challengers Bangalore presently occupy third place (10 points) in the standings.

They won their first four games this season before losing one to Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are on the seventh spot with two wins from seven games.

The two sides would have locked horns in this season's 30th game tonight.

Data

India gripped by second wave of COVID-19 pandemic

India continues to be gripped by a dreadful second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last 24 hours, the country has registered over 3.68 lakh new COVID-19 cases. Active cases have crossed the 34 lakh-mark. Meanwhile, 3,417 fatalities took the death-toll past 2.18 lakh.

IPL

Several players, officials are leaving the IPL bubble

Considering the situation in India, quite a few overseas players have withdrawn from the IPL.

Australian duo Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa returned home due to "personal reasons".

They joined fellow Australian Andrew Tye and England's Liam Livingstone, who had earlier headed back, owing to the COVID-19 surge.

Recently, umpire Nitin Menon and Ravichandran Ashwin left the bio-bubble after their family members tested positive.