IPL: KL Rahul hospitalized with acute appendicitis, to undergo surgery

In a major blow to Punjab Kings, captain KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

In a recent statement, the franchise revealed that Rahul has been admitted to the hospital, and will undergo a surgery shortly.

This means Rahul will miss Punjab's upcoming encounter against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

'Rahul was taken to emergency room for further tests'

"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis," read a statement from PBKS.

Rahul is the Orange Cap holder presently

Rahul is set to miss the upcoming game against Delhi Capitals, the second game of Sunday's double-header.

He is presently the Orange Cap holder this season, having scored 331 runs from seven games at an average of 66.20.

The franchise is yet to announce the stand-in captain in Rahul's absence.

Now, it remains to be seen if Rahul plays in the remainder of tournament.