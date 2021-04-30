IPL 2021, MI vs CSK: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 04:13 pm

The 27th game of Indian Premier League 2021 will see defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The two sides have produced some memorable encounters in the cash-rich league in past.

While the Yellow Army are leading the points table, MI recently bounced back with a win over Rajasthan Royals.

Here is the statistical preview.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

MI and CSK are two of the most successful franchises in the IPL history.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, MI have had an edge over CSK.

In 30 games, they have won 18 with a win percentage of 60. Meanwhile, the Super Kings have claimed 12 wins.

Notably, MI have won five out of six games against CSK since IPL 2019.

Information

Win-loss record of MI and CSK

MI have won most number of matches in the IPL history. In 209 matches, they have won 123 and lost 86 games. On the other hand, CSK have won 111 out of 185 games, and lost 73 (NR: 1).

Rivalry

IPL: MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma

Two of the greatest IPL captains, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, are set to lock horns.

Under Rohit, MI have been crowned champions five times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). He has led MI to 71 wins in 122 matches.

Meanwhile, CSK have won three titles (2010, 2011, and 2018) under Dhoni. In his leadership, CSK have won 110 out of 180 games.

Performers

Here are the top performers

MI skipper Rohit has amassed 717 runs from 28 games at a strike rate of 124.91 against Chennai Super Kings.

In the bowling department, Kieron Pollard has scalped 12 wickets with a best bowling performance of 2/15.

Against MI, Suresh Raina owns 818 runs at 31.46, while Dwayne Bravo has accounted for 28 wickets with a best match haul of 4/42.

Battles

The key battles to watch out for

Quinton de Kock has managed to score 81 runs off 59 balls against Deepak Chahar, while Chahar is yet to dismiss him.

Suresh Raina has aggregated 50 runs (36) against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him twice.

Bumrah has also uprooted Thala Dhoni thrice (56 runs off 56 balls).

Meanwhile, Trent Boult has dismissed Faf du Plessis twice (34 runs off 36 balls).