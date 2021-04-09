IPL 2021: Chris Lynn to play for MI against RCB

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
RCB playing XI: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
The IPL 2021 opener is set to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).