IPL 2021, MI vs RR: Preview, head-to-head and stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 01:54 pm

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Rajasthan Royals in the 24th game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The match is scheduled to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, which will host its second game this season.

While RR eye another win after beating KKR, MI aim to make a comeback after losing a couple of games.

Here is the preview.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

Over the years, the competition between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals has been stiff.

In 23 head-to-head meetings, both the sides have managed to win 11 matches each. One match was washed out.

Interestingly, Mumbai have won only one out of six matches against Rajasthan since IPL 2018.

Both the teams won a game against each other in the 2020 edition.

Performers

Here are the top performers

MI skipper Rohit Sharma has racked up 490 runs from 22 games at a strike-rate of 125.96 against Rajasthan Royals.

In the bowling segment, Jasprit Bumrah has scalped 11 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/20.

Against Mumbai, Sanju Samson owns 446 runs at 29.73, while Jaydev Unadkat has snapped up 14 wickets with a match best haul of 2/19.

Battles

The key battles to watch out for

Samson has managed to score 46 runs off 43 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him twice.

Meanwhile, Rohit has scored three runs off eight balls against Rahul Tewatia, while Tewatia has dismissed him once.

Although he has smashed Unadkat for 39 runs (25), the latter has dismissed him twice.

Rahul Chahar has uprooted Jos Buttler once (36 runs off 23 balls).

Stats

A look at the interesting stats

The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the impending encounter.

At this venue, the Royals have won four out of nine matches, while Mumbai Indians have won four out of 11 matches.

Notably, all-rounder Hardik Pandya carries a strike rate of 220.78 against the Royals at the death (16-20).

Quinton de Kock has scored only 67 runs in his last five matches at 13.4.