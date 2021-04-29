Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan dropped from XI
IPL 2021, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan dropped from XI

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 03:09 pm
IPL 2021, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan dropped from XI

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are set to battle it out in match number 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Thursday.

The afternoon match in Delhi will test the players immensely because of the heat.

Looking at the two teams, MI have gone without the services of Ishan Kishan.

RR, who beat KKR, have maintained the same XI.

Here's MI's playing XI

MI Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult

Here's RR's playing XI

RR Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wicket-keeper and captain), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, and Mustafizur Rahman.

The key match-ups ahead of the tie

Jos Buttler has managed to score 31 runs off 23 balls by Jasprit Bumrah, while the right-arm pacer has dismiss him once.

Rohit Sharma has managed to score 39 runs off 25 balls by left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, while Unadkat has dismissed him two times.

Sanju Samson has amassed 16 runs off 16 balls by Trent Boult, while the latter has got him twice.

IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Rohit elects to field first
