IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Rohit elects to field first

Match number 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season sees Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals.

MI are fourth, having won two out of five matches.

RR are placed seventh with the same number of points but have an inferior NRR.

The news from Delhi is that MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Here's more.

Head-to-head

Head-to-head record between the two sides

The two teams have faced each other on 23 occasions.

Both sides have won 11 games each. One match didn't have a result.

In IPL 2020, the two teams shared the spoils.

MI won the first match by 57 runs and RR won the second by eight wickets.

Details

MI vs RR: Pitch report and conditions

Seeing the match being played here in Delhi on Wednesday, it looked like a decent batting surface.

One expects a familiar affair and since it's an afternoon match, dew is unlikely to play a part.

Meanwhile, the heat is also going to play a part with temperature likely to hover around the 40-degree Celsius mark through the course of play.

Information

Timing, TV listing and venue

The MI-RR match is set to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is set to start at 3:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).