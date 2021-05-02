Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: Mayank named Punjab's stand-in captain
IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: Mayank named Punjab's stand-in captain

The 29th game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 sees Punjab Kings facing Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Mayank Agarwal is leading Punjab Kings in place of KL Rahul, who has been hospitalized with acute appendicitis.

Dawid Malan is making his debut for Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, the DC are playing the same side.

Here are the complete line-ups.

A look at the Playing XI of PBKS

PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal (captain), Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohammed Shami.

Here is the Playing XI of DC

DC Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, and Avesh Khan.

Timing, TV listing and venue

As stated, the match between PBKS and DC is being hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST.

It remains to be seen if dew comes into play eventually.

One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, and stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).

