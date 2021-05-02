Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: Rishabh Pant elects to field
Sports

IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: Rishabh Pant elects to field

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 02, 2021, 07:02 pm
IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: Rishabh Pant elects to field

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are locking horns in the 29th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting the second game of Sunday's double-header.

Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to field.

Notably, KL Rahul is missing the game as he has been hospitalized with acute appendicitis.

Here is more.

In this article
Details

A look at the pitch details

In the previous game at this venue, Punjab outclassed the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The wicket turned out to be two-paced, assisting both the batsmen and bowlers.

Notably, dew also didn't come into play, making the task of spinners easy.

As a result, Harpreet Brar dented the RCB batting line-up.

It will interesting see what the pitch offers tonight.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Punjab fare slightly better than Delhi.

In 27 matches, Punjab have won 15 with a win percentage of 55.56.

Meanwhile, Delhi have managed to win 12 (win percentage: 44.44).

Since IPL 2018, Punjab have won four out of seven matches against DC.

Delhi won the previous encounter against Punjab this season.

Rahul

KL Rahul hospitalized with acute appendicitis

Ahead of the game, Punjab announced that Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

He got admitted to the hospital and will undergo surgery shortly.

"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis," read a PBKS statement.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
IPL: KL Rahul hospitalized with acute appendicitis, to undergo surgery
Latest News
'Without Remorse' movie review: Lots of action, barely any storyline
Entertainment
IPL 2021, RR humble SRH in Delhi: Records broken
Sports
Coronavirus: As infections break records, scientists say government ignored warnings
India
IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: Mayank named Punjab's stand-in captain
Sports
Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's 'SSMB 28' to release next summer
Entertainment
Latest Sports News
IPL 2021: RR post 220/3 against SRH in Delhi
Sports
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Preview, head-to-head and stats
Sports
IPL 2021: SRH drop Warner, RR hand Rawat maiden cap
Sports
IPL 2021, RR vs SRH: Williamson elects to field first
Sports
Havertz's brace helps Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0: Records broken
Sports
Trending Topics