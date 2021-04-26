IPL 2021, KKR restrict Punjab Kings to 123/9

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Apr 26, 2021, 09:17 pm

A resounding bowling performance from Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Punjab Kings to 123/9 in match number 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The KKR bowlers dented the Punjab Kings with their immaculate line and length.

Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal remained the top-scorer for Punjab, while Sunil Narine starred with the ball.

Considering the conditions, it should be an easy run-chase for KKR.

Powerplay

Punjab managed 37/1 in the first six overs

Put in to bat, Punjab Kings were off to a steady start in the match.

Fast bowler Shivam Mavi started the proceedings, and conceded mere two runs in the first over.

The likes of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal attempted to accelerate in the next few.

However, Punjab lost Rahul just before the six-over mark.

They managed only 37/1 in the powerplay.

Mavi

Mavi bowled an incredible spell initially

Youngster Shivam Mavi bowled brilliantly in the first 10.

He bowled four back-to-back overs, and duly kept the Punjab batters on the back foot.

Mavi continuously bowled on the good length, denying the batsmen any chance of scoring.

He dismissed the dangerous Chris Gayle on a golden duck.

Mavi registered exceptional figures of 1/13 in four overs.

Bowlers

KKR bowlers were on the charge

Although the Ahmedabad wicket had help for batsmen, the KKR bowlers were on the money throughout the innings.

The bowlers worked as a unit as Punjab's top four were dismissed by Pat Cummins, Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, and Sunil Narine respectively.

Narine remained the pick of KKR bowlers, recording figures of 2/22.

Cummins and Krishna also took two and three wickets apiece.

Pooran

Another forgettable outing for Nicholas Pooran

Middle-order batsman Nicholas Pooran is still undergoing a lean patch in the ongoing IPL season.

Pooran, who joined in the middle when Punjab were reduced to 42/3, looked in good touch.

He even smashed two boundaries (six and four) in one over of Varun Chakravarthy.

However, Pooran fell to him shortly after.

Pooran's scores this season read as - 19, 0, 9, 0, 0.