IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR: Punjab bring in Chris Jordan

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Apr 26, 2021, 07:15 pm

The 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 sees Punjab Kings clash with Kolkata Knight Riders.

This is the first IPL match that is being hosted by the newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As far as the line-ups are concerned, KKR have fielded the same XI, while Punjab have brought in Chris Jordan.

Here is more.

Information

Here is Playing XI of PBKS

PBKS XI: KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Information

A look at the Playing XI of KKR

KKR Playing XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, and Varun Chakravarthy.