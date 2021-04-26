IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR: Morgan elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Apr 26, 2021, 07:05 pm

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are locking horns in the 21st match of Indian Premier League 2021.

The news from the center is that Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to field.

After the completion of Mumbai-Chennai leg, the tourney moves to Ahmedabad and Delhi.

Notably, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting this game.

Here is more.

Details

A look at the stadium details

The newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium is hosting its first IPL game.

It hosted two Tests and five T20Is between India and England recently.

In the last T20I here, Team India gave England a 225-run target.

It turned out to be a high-scoring encounter as England also compiled 188/8 in their run-chase.

The stadium offers pitches that contain a variety of red and black soil.

H2H

PBKS vs KKR: Head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, the King Riders have had the edge over Punjab Kings.

In 27 encounters, Kolkata have managed to win 18 with a win percentage of 66.67.

On the other hand, Punjab have earned nine victories against KKR (win percentage: 33.33).

Both the sides won a game against each other in the IPL 2020.

Stats

Here are the interesting stats

Chris Gayle has the second-best strike rate among the top five run-scorers against KKR.

He has racked up 700 runs from 18 games at a strike-rate of 152.17 against them.

The tally also includes 54 sixes, most by a player against the Knight Riders.

In terms of match-ups, Andre Russell has smashed Mohammed Shami for 77 runs off 27 balls.