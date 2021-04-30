IPL 2021: Punjab make three changes, RCB make one

Apr 30, 2021

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to battle it out in match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Friday.

Looking at the two teams, Punjab Kings have made three changes.

Meanwhile, the RCB have brought in Shahbaz Ahmed in place of Washington Sundar.

Here's the complete team news.

Here's the playing XI of PBKS

Punjab playing XI: KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith

The key match-ups ahead of the tie

PBKS captain KL Rahul has racked up 371 runs from nine games at a strike rate of 155.23. The tally includes 22 sixes and 31 fours.

Virat Kohli has scored 1,805 runs, in 197 matches, at an average of 39.24 in the powerplay overs.

Here's the playing XI of RCB

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj