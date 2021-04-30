Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Kohli elects to field first
Sports

IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Kohli elects to field first

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 07:01 pm
IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Kohli elects to field first

Match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season sees Punjab Kings take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

PBKS are sixth, having won two out of six matches.

RCB are placed third with 10 points from six games.

The news from Ahmedabad is that RCB skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Here's more.

In this article
H2H

Head-to-head record between the two sides

The two teams have faced each other on 26 occasions.

Punjab have the edge over RCB in terms of head-to-head meetings.

They have sealed 14 wins as RCB have pocketed the remaining 12 games.

In IPL 2020, Punjab tasted success on both occasions.

They won the first match by 97 runs and sealed the second by eight wickets.

Pitch

Here's the pitch report ahead of the match

The pitch will help batsmen and chasing will be more easier.

The match between Delhi and Kolkata on Thursday saw the latter post a below-par total and that was chased in no time.

With both PBKS and RCB having good batters, one expects them to score runs.

The team batting first needs to make use of the new ball.

Information

Timing, TV listing and venue

The PBKS-RCB match is set to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
T20 World Cup in India could be shifted to UAE
Latest News
NewsBytes Briefing: Chip shortage cripples the auto industry, and more
Science
OPPO F11 Pro receives Android 11-based ColorOS 11 in India
Science
Bellamkonda Sreenivas to star in Telugu remake of Dhanush's 'Karnan'
Entertainment
Billboard Music Awards 2021: Grammy snub The Weeknd leads nominations
Entertainment
'Ramyug' trailer: Kunal Kohli goes all out for debut web-show
Entertainment
Latest Sports News
IPL 2021: PBKS post 179/5 against RCB
Sports
IPL 2021: Punjab make three changes, RCB make one
Sports
T20 World Cup in India could be shifted to UAE
Sports
IPL 2021, MI vs CSK: Here is the statistical preview
Sports
Barcelona lose, miss chance to go top of La Liga
Sports
Trending Topics