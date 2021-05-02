IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals thrash Punjab Kings: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 02, 2021, 11:04 pm

The Delhi Capitals made light work of Punjab Kings in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Sunday.

PBKS, who were without KL Rahul, posted 166/6 in 20 overs as stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal dazzled with an unbeaten 99.

In reply, DC got off to a terrific start before Shikhar Dhawan (69*) helped them seal victory.

Here's more.

PBKS vs DC

How did the match pan out?

PBKS managed 39/2 in the powerplay overs before Mayank and Dawid Malan (26) added a fifty-plus stand.

PBKS kept losing wickets are regular intervals as DC got a hold.

However, Mayank stepped up and helped his side finish on 166/6.

Kagiso Rabada (3/36) bowled well.

In reply, the DC openers added 63 runs before Dhawan batted on and earned DC a seven-wicket win.

Mayank

Mayank Agarwal achieves these feats

Mayank (99) smashed eight fours and four maximums at a strike rate of 170.69.

This was Mayank's ninth fifty in the IPL.

The PBKS opening batsman went past the 250-run mark in IPL 2021.

He registered his second fifty this season.

He hit his third fifty against DC, besides also amassing his highest score.

Mayank went past 300 runs against DC (334).

Duo

Notable feats for Gayle and Rabada

Chris Gayle (13) has now gone past 500 runs against DC in the IPL (503).

He has become just the 12th player to achieve this tally.

Kagiso Rabada claimed two scalps in the powerplay overs. This is the first time he achieved such a feat.

Rabada now has 69 scalps and has gone past Ashok Dinda's tally (68).

Dhawan

Dhawan smashes these records

Shikhar Dhawan continued his fine form, amassing his 44th fifty in the IPL.

He has reclaimed the Orange Cap this season and is the first player to surpass 350 runs (380).

Dhawan hit his third IPL fifty this season.

Notably, the southpaw is now the second batsman to surpass 850 runs against Punjab (894).

He slammed his seventh fifty against them.

Information

DC complete the double over PBKS

With this win, DC completed the double over PBKS in IPL 2021. They had earlier won the previous encounter by six wickets. In 28 meetings between the two sides, DC clinched their 13th win.