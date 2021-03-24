IPL 2021: Records which Sanju Samson can break this season

Over the years, Samson has emerged as one of the brightest talents in the cash-rich league.
He has also been among the runs in the last few seasons.
At present, Samson owns 2,584 runs from 107 IPL games at an average of 27.78.
The tally includes 2 hundreds and 13 fifties.
Samson has also smashed over 100 sixes (115) in the tournament.
Feat
Samson set to complete 3,000 IPL runs
Samson could reach the 3,000-run mark in the upcoming edition.
He requires 416 more to accomplish the milestone.
Samson, who occupies the 24th spot, could enter the top 20 on the list of all-time run-scorers.
He could surpass Murali Vijay (2,619), KL Rahul (2,647), Virender Sehwag (2,728) and Yuvraj Singh (2,750) on the tally.
However, the competition between Samson and Rahul will be close.
Information
A look at other records he can break
Samson is one of the few players to have scored two or more hundreds in the IPL. Considering his present form, he could match the tally of AB de Villiers (3) by slamming one more. He could also complete 200 fours in the tournament (191).
Milestones
Samson can achieve these feats for RR
Samson has been one of the top-performers for the Rajasthan Royals in recent times.
In the upcoming season, he could become their second-highest run-scorer of all-time.
He will likely become the third batsman to complete 2,000 IPL runs for them.
Samson has racked up 1,907 runs from 79 matches, playing for the RR.
He is only behind Ajinkya Rahane (2,810) and Shane Watson (2,372).