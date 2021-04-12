IPL 2021, RR vs PKBS: Shahrukh Khan makes his debut

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Manan Vohra, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (captain), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul (wicket-keeper and captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Samson was appointed captain of Rajasthan Royals in place of Steve Smith after the 2020 IPL season. The former has played third-most games (107) before captaining for the first time in the IPL. Notably, Kieron Pollard leads the tally with 137 games.