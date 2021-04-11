Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: Statistical preview of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
Sports

IPL 2021: Statistical preview of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 11, 2021, 12:51 pm
IPL 2021: Statistical preview of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals take on the Punjab Kings in match number four of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Monday.

Both teams will hope to put on a strong show and get the job done.

With plenty of star players in the ranks, this battle promises to be an enticing affair.

Here we look at the statistical preview.

In this article
Presenting the head-to-head record between the two sides Star performers for RR against Punjab Rahul and Samson can register these feats Star performers for Punjab against RR

H2H

Presenting the head-to-head record between the two sides

The Royals have had the edge in the head-to-head meetings between the two teams.

In 21 meetings, RR have won 12 games so far. Punjab have pocketed nine victories.

In IPL 2020, RR completed the league double over KL Rahul's men.

They won the first encounter by four wickets.

The second match saw RR win again by seven scalps.

RR

Star performers for RR against Punjab

In 16 matches against Punjab, RR skipper Sanju Samson has scored 512 runs at 39.38.

He has clocked a strike rate of 134.74. The tally also includes 22 sixes and 37 fours.

Chris Morris, who was purchased by RR for a record deal in the IPL 2021 Auction, has taken 13 wickets from 11 games at 21.15.

Duo

Rahul and Samson can register these feats

Rahul can become the 11th batsman in IPL history to get past 400 runs against RR.

He can get past the tally of Gautam Gambhir (423) and Shaun Marsh (409).

Rahul also needs three sixes to go past Virender Sehwag's overall tally of 106.

Samson needs 36 runs to surpass Murali Vijay's IPL tally of 2,619.

Information

Star performers for Punjab against RR

In nine matches against RR, KL Rahul has racked up 390 runs at an average of 55.71. He has smashed four fifties with a best of 95*. Rahul has a strike rare of 125.4. The tally also includes 11 sixes and 35 fours.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Babar Azam's Pakistan become first team with 100 T20I wins
Latest News
SpaceX won't 'catch' rocket components anymore, will go fishing instead
Science
IPL 2021: Decoding the performance of Andre Russell against SRH
Sports
Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA misbehaves with doctor after patient's death
India
IPL 2021: Dhoni fined for CSK's slow over-rate against DC
Sports
Forces opened fire in Cooch Behar to save lives: EC
Politics
Latest Sports News
El Clasico, Real beat Barcelona in La Liga: Records broken
Sports
IPL: A look at performance of David Warner against KKR
Sports
Leeds United stun Manchester City in Premier League: Records broken
Sports
IPL 2021, DC beat CSK at the Wankhede: Records broken
Sports
IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni's side post 188/7
Sports
Trending Topics