IPL 2021: Statistical preview of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Chris Morris, who was purchased by RR for a record deal in the IPL 2021 Auction, has taken 13 wickets from 11 games at 21.15.
Duo
Rahul and Samson can register these feats
Rahul can become the 11th batsman in IPL history to get past 400 runs against RR.
He can get past the tally of Gautam Gambhir (423) and Shaun Marsh (409).
Rahul also needs three sixes to go past Virender Sehwag's overall tally of 106.
Samson needs 36 runs to surpass Murali Vijay's IPL tally of 2,619.
Information
Star performers for Punjab against RR
In nine matches against RR, KL Rahul has racked up 390 runs at an average of 55.71. He has smashed four fifties with a best of 95*. Rahul has a strike rare of 125.4. The tally also includes 11 sixes and 35 fours.