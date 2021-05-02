IPL 2021: RR post 220/3 against SRH in Delhi

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 02, 2021, 05:15 pm

Rajasthan Royals posted 220/3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Sunday.

The afternoon encounter in Delhi saw Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson play aggressive knocks to help RR post a challenging total.

Kane Williamson-led SRH need to fight back on a good batting surface.

Here's the mid-innings report.

PP overs

RR vs SRH: An even powerplay on offer

RR managed 42/1 in the first six overs of the match.

Rashid Khan got Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third over by trapping him lbw.

SRH got the perfect start with RR at 17/1 after three overs.

Buttler and Samson were watchful and ensured that the Royals ended the PP overs unscathed.

With seven runs an over, it was an even play.

Buttler

Buttler lights up Delhi with a fantastic century

RR needed someone like a Buttler to offer more upfront and in today's match the Englishman did show his mettle.

Better late than never for Buttler here in Delhi as Buttler smashed a superb 64-ball 124.

He hit 11 fours and eight towering sixes.

He smashed Mohammad Nabi for 20 runs in an over. He also targeted Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.

Samson

Samson joins Buttler, plays an important role

Samson scored a 33-ball 48. He hit four fours and two sixes.

He played the second fiddle in the 150-run stand alongside Buttler.

Samson came on early on and made sure he played along as much as he could.

With Buttler going berserk, Samson supported him well.

He was dismissed by Vijay Shankar, with Abdul Samad taking a blinder on the boundary.

Information

Rashid Khan needs to be lauded

On a solid batting track and a hot afternoon in Delhi, it was difficult for the SRH bowlers. However, credit needs to be given to young Afghan spinner Rashid Khan. The IPL star claimed figures of 1/24 on a track where everyone else got hammered.