IPL 2021, RR humble SRH in Delhi: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 02, 2021, 07:18 pm

Jos Buttler's sparkling century helped Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Sunday.

Buttler's 124-run heroics helped RR amass a big total of 220/3 in 20 overs in Delhi.

In reply, SRH failed to get past the target to suffer their sixth loss of the campaign.

Here's more.

RR vs SRH

How did the match pan out?

RR managed 42/1 in the powerplay overs after Yashasvi Jaiswal departed early.

From there on, Buttler and Sanju Samson added 150 runs for the second wicket.

Buttler played a solid hand to make sure RR went past 200.

Riyan Parag and David Miller played notable cameos.

In reply, SRH lost wickets at regular intervals.

It was an able performance by the RR bowlers.

Buttler

Sensational Buttler smashes these records

Buttler hit a 64-ball 124, hitting 11 fours and eight sixes. He had a strike rate of 193.75.

This was Buttler's maiden century in the IPL.

The Englishman has now raced to 194 fours and 90 fours.

He has amassed 1,968 runs now at 35.14.

Buttler is now the third centurion of IPL 2021.

He is the seventh player to surpass 250 runs.

Records

Notable records script by Buttler and Samson

Sanju Samson (48) is now the fifth batsman to get past 500 runs against SRH in the IPL.

He has 533 runs and is now the third-highest scorer against SRH.

Buttler and Samson's 150-run stand is the highest partnership for RR against SRH.

This is also the second-highest partnership for the second wicket by any side against SRH in the IPL.

Information

RR get past the 200-run mark for the 11th time

RR got past the 200-run mark for the 11th time in the IPL. Notably, this was RR's third-highest total in the competition. RR also posted their highest ever score against SRH. Their previous best against SRH was 198/2.

Do you know?

Buttler scripts these records as well

Jos Buttler's 124-run knock today is now the highest by a RR batsman in the tournament's history. This is also the second-highest score versus SRH by any batsman in the IPL.