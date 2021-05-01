IPL 2021, RR vs SRH: Preview, stats and other details

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 01, 2021, 12:07 pm

Rajasthan Royals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 28th game of the Indian Premier League 2021.

The match is scheduled to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Both Rajasthan (seventh) and Hyderabad (eighth) are vying to move up on the points table by plundering a win. While RR lost their last game to Mumbai, SRH were defeated by Chennai.

Here's the preview.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

Over the years, Hyderabad have performed slightly better than Rajasthan in the head-to-head meetings.

In a total of 13 games, Hyderabad have won seven with a win percentage of 53.85.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan have managed to win six (win percentage: 46.15).

Since IPL 2018, Hyderabad have won four out of six matches against RR.

Both the teams defeated each other once last year.

Performers

Here are the top performers

SRH skipper David Warner has racked up 389 runs from 12 games at a strike-rate of 125.08 against Rajasthan Royals.

In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked 12 wickets against the Royals. Further, Rashid Khan has scalped seven wickets with a best bowling performance of 2/25.

Against SRH, Sanju Samson owns 485 runs at 40.41, while Jaydev Unadkat has accounted for 14 wickets.

Battles

The key battles to watch out for

Warner managed to score 27 runs off 34 balls against Jaydev Unadkat, while Unadkat has dismissed him once.

While Sanju Samson has scored 44 runs off 53 balls against Rashid Khan, Rashid has dismissed him once.

Rashid has also uprooted Miller twice in only eight balls (six runs).

Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed Kane Williamson once, while the latter has scored 11 off seven deliveries.

Captains

Warner needs to improve his strike-rate

Warner hasn't been explosive as per his standards this season.

Although the SRH skipper slammed his 50th IPL half-century in the previous game, he scoring-rate went down.

In the IPL 2021, Warner's strike-rate in the first six overs read as 110.71.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson also has been inconsistent with the bat.

His last five scores read as - 42, 42*, 21, 1, 4.