IPL 2021: SRH drop Warner, RR hand Rawat maiden cap

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns in match number 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Sunday.

In terms of the team news, SRH have dropped David Warner.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Abdul Samad return from injuries.

For RR, Anuj Rawat has received his maiden cap. Meanwhile, Kartik Tyagi has replaced Jaydev Unadkat.

Here's a look at RR's playing XI

RR playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

The key stats and match-ups ahead of the match

Against the Orange Army, RR talisman Jos Buttler has scored only 73 runs in eight innings.

His average reads just 9.12 and he has a strike rate of 94.81 with a best score of 16.

SRH opener Jonny Bairstow has racked up 71 runs from three games at a strike rate of 131.48.

Here's a look at SRH's playing XI

SRH playing XI: Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar