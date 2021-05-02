IPL 2021, RR vs SRH: Williamson elects to field first

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 02, 2021, 03:02 pm

Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Sunday.

RR are placed seventh in the standings, collecting four points from six games.

Meanwhile, SRH are rooted bottom with two points from six matches.

The news from Delhi is that SRH skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head records

The two teams have faced each other on 13 occasions.

SRH have the edge over in terms of head-to-head meetings.

They have sealed seven wins as RR have pocketed the remaining six games.

In IPL 2020, both sides shared the spoils.

RR won the first match by five wickets and SRH sealed the second by eight wickets.

Pitch

Pitch report and conditions

The pitch in Delhi has favored batting at large and on Saturday CSK and MI scored 437 runs between them.

We expect runs in the afternoon encounter.

Teams chasing here have enjoyed success in IPL 2021 (100% record).

The side batting first needs to put up at least 185-plus.

However, since it's an afternoon clash, the heat will have a major impact.

Information

Timing, TV listing and venue

The RR-SRH match is set to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is set to start at 3:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).