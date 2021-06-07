Home / News / Sports News / IPL to resume on September 19, final on October 15
Sports

IPL to resume on September 19, final on October 15

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 04:28 pm
IPL to resume on September 19, final on October 15

The remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season is set to resume on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while the final will take place on October 15. A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official informed ANI about the development. It is understood that Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi will host the remaining matches. Here is more.

In this article
Discussion

Here is what the official said

"The discussions went really well and with ECB already giving us the oral nod to host the event ahead of the BCCI SGM, it was about closing the deal over the last week. The first game after the season resumes will be held on September 19, while we will have the final on October 15," the official told ANI.

IPL 2021

BCCI had decided to shift the IPL outside India

Earlier this month, the BCCI had announced that the remainder of the IPL 2021 season will be held in the UAE in the September-October window. Notably, the cricket board cited "monsoon season" as the reason to shift the tournament outside India. The cash-rich league was postponed midway through the season after several COVID-19 positive cases were reported among players.

Overseas

Quite a few foreign stars will miss the remaining matches

A number of overseas stars might end up missing the tournament. Notably, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 is scheduled to run from August 28 to September 19. Hence, the West Indian players could give the IPL a miss as it could start from mid-September. While the English players won't participate, the availability of Australian and New Zealand players is also uncertain.

Information

'Absence of foreign stars won't affect resumption' said Rajeev Shukla

The BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla had clarified that the IPL season will resume even if the foreign players remain unavailable. "Whichever foreign players are available is fine. Whoever is not available, it is not going to stop us from hosting the tournament," he had said.

IPL

IPL 2021: 31 matches yet to be played

The IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely in the first week of May after various COVID-19 cases were reported inside the bio-secure bubbles of four franchises. Notably, the tournament had already reached its mid-way stage, with 31 games still remaining. Delhi Capitals lead the standings with six wins and two defeats. They are followed by the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
England vs New Zealand: Trent Boult could play second Test

Latest News

'Indian Idol-12': Ajay Maken feels Anjali Gaikwad didn't 'deserve elimination'

Entertainment

French Open: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-final after Lorenzo Musetti retires

Sports

BTS Festa 2021: Band recreate photos, leader RM drops single

Entertainment

Benefits worth Rs. 80,000 announced on Nissan KICKS SUV

Auto

Tipster suggests Twitter is actively developing new Super Follow feature

Science

Latest Sports News

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh apologizes for glorifying Jarnail Singh

Sports

England vs New Zealand: Trent Boult could play second Test

Sports

Robinson suspended from international cricket: All you need to know

Sports

England and New Zealand draw first Test: Records broken

Sports

2021 French Open: Serena Williams gets knocked out

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Absence of foreign stars won't affect schedule of IPL: BCCI

Sports

UAE would host the remainder of IPL 2021 season: BCCI

Sports

Women's T20 Challenge could be canceled due to COVID-19 outburst

Sports

Brand value of Indian Premier League slips amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sports
Trending Topics