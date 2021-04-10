IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR: Here is the statistical preview

Warner and Bhuvi can register these feats against KKR
Warner, who represented Delhi earlier, could become the first batsman to hit 1,000 runs against KKR in the IPL.
The Aussie international needs 88 runs on Sunday to achieve this mark.
Warner can equal Adam Gilchrist's tally of four IPL wins against KKR (3).
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is three shy of becoming the first bowler in IPL history to claim 30 wickets against KKR.
How did these two sides perform in IPL 2020?
In IPL 2020, KKR finished fifth and missed out on a playoffs berth due to an inferior NRR. They collected 14 points (W7 L7). Meanwhile, SRH too claimed 14 points (W7 L7) but had a better NRR as compared to KKR.