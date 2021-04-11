Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR: Warner elects to bowl first
IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR: Warner elects to bowl first

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 11, 2021, 07:03 pm
IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR: Warner elects to bowl first

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Sunday.

The match is being held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SRH have won the toss and elected to field first.

Notably, the first two IPL games saw teams batting second seal victories.

Here's more on the same.

Conditions, pitch report, timing and TV listing

As per reports, the weather is expected to be hot and humid.

The surface is set to assist turn and as a result one can expect both sides to accommodate the extra spin option.

The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST.

One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app.

Presenting the head-to-head record between the two sides

The Knight Riders have had the edge in the head-to-head meetings between the two teams.

In 19 meetings, KKR have won 12 games so far. SRH have pocketed seven victories.

In IPL 2020, KKR completed the league double over the Orange Army.

They won the first encounter by seven wickets.

The second match ended in a tie before KKR sealed the Super Over.

How did these two sides perform in IPL 2020?

In IPL 2020, KKR finished fifth and missed out on a playoffs berth due to an inferior NRR. They collected 14 points (W7 L7). Meanwhile, SRH too claimed 14 points (W7 L7) but had a better NRR as compared to KKR.

