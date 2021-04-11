IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR: Warner elects to bowl first

As per reports, the weather is expected to be hot and humid.
The surface is set to assist turn and as a result one can expect both sides to accommodate the extra spin option.
The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app.
H2H
Presenting the head-to-head record between the two sides
The Knight Riders have had the edge in the head-to-head meetings between the two teams.
In 19 meetings, KKR have won 12 games so far. SRH have pocketed seven victories.
In IPL 2020, KKR completed the league double over the Orange Army.
They won the first encounter by seven wickets.
The second match ended in a tie before KKR sealed the Super Over.
Information
How did these two sides perform in IPL 2020?
In IPL 2020, KKR finished fifth and missed out on a playoffs berth due to an inferior NRR. They collected 14 points (W7 L7). Meanwhile, SRH too claimed 14 points (W7 L7) but had a better NRR as compared to KKR.