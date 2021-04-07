Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: Decoding the rule pertaining to multiple Super Overs
Sports

IPL 2021: Decoding the rule pertaining to multiple Super Overs

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Apr 07, 2021, 03:32 pm
IPL 2021: Decoding the rule pertaining to multiple Super Overs

The 2020 IPL edition witnessed a bizarre sequence of events.

A total of three Super Overs were played out on a double-header Sunday (October 18).

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first one, while the game between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians saw two Super Overs before Punjab won.

Considering this, the IPL has decided to tweak the rules.

Here is more.

In this article
Time-limit for Super Overs What do the revised playing conditions state? Match Referee will give the nod What was the rule before? Another rule related to stipulated time (innings)

Change

Time-limit for Super Overs

As per the revised playing conditions for the IPL 2021, Super Overs will have to be played within an hour of a tied match.

If the winner is not decided within this hour, both teams taking part will claim one point each.

The decision has been taken so that the games don't go beyond the stipulated time.

Playing conditions

What do the revised playing conditions state?

The revised playing conditions related to Super Overs state, "If the teams' scores are equal after both innings have been completed then a Super Over shall be played. If the Super Over is a tie, then unless exceptional circumstances arise subsequent Super Overs shall be played from the actual finish time of the tied match for an hour's time until there is a winner."

Quote

Match Referee will give the nod

"The Match Referee will inform the teams as to when the last Super Over will start. Should it not be possible to play or complete the Super Overs needed to determine a winner, the match shall be tied," the playing conditions add.

Rule

What was the rule before?

Earlier, there was no such cap or time-limit related to Super Overs.

This was the reason why the game between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians went to a second Super Over.

As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the first time in history (IPL or otherwise) that a game had gone into a second Super Over, which finished past midnight.

Another rule related to stipulated time (innings)

In another rule, every team will be given a space of 90 minutes to complete the 20 overs in an innings.

Until the last season, the over-rate clock stopped at the start of the 20th over.

Now, the 20 overs must be wrapped up within 85 minutes, excluding the strategic time-outs.

Notably, the break between two innings can't go past 20 minutes.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
IPL 2021: RCB's Daniel Sams tests positive for COVID-19
Latest News
Gujarat: Night curfew in 20 cities from today
India
Facebook breach: How to check if your data was compromised
Science
Xiaomi's first EV will be priced under Rs. 35 lakh
Auto
Indonesia landslides: Death toll rises to 126, dozens missing
World
Delhi woman mows down elderly couple; says she was distracted
Politics
Latest Sports News
IPL 2021: RCB's Daniel Sams tests positive for COVID-19
Sports
Champions League, Phil Foden strikes late as City beat Dortmund
Sports
Champions League, Real Madrid beat Liverpool in quarter-finals (first leg)
Sports
IPL 2021: A look at the contenders for Purple Cap
Sports
IPL 2021: A look at the contenders for Orange Cap
Sports
Trending Topics