IPL 2021: UAE likely to host the remaining matches

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 23, 2021, 12:50 pm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to conduct the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in September-October this year. As per a report in The Times of India, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) is likely to host the remaining games. The 2021 edition was postponed by the BCCI after COVID-19 cases were detected in the bio-bubbles.

IPL could be conducted if ECB rejigs India-England series schedule

India and England will lock horns in a five-Test series between August 04 and September 14. There is a nine-day gap between the second and third Test. It is understood that the BCCI could request ECB to reduce the gap to four days, and wrap up the series earlier. However, the board is yet to open up on the matter officially.

One month will be enough to conclude the tournament

Even if the schedule of the Test series doesn't change, a 30-day window will be available (September 15 to October 15) to conduct the remaining IPL 2021 season, including the knockouts. The sources have indicated that one month will be enough to conclude the tournament.

The BCCI still has 30 days to conclude the IPL

"Within these 30 days, a full day will have to be set aside for the Indian team and English cricketers to travel from the UK to UAE, five days will have to be set aside for the knockouts later. That will leave the BCCI with 24 days to conclude 27 matches. This window has four weekends available," sources were quoted by TOI.

Will ECB reduce the gap between first and second Test?

If the ECB agrees to reduce the gap between the first and the second Test, the five days can be used ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to start from October 18. As of now, India are due to host the T20 WC. However, a decision on the same could be taken at the ICC Executive Board meeting on June 1.

UAE hosted the 2020 IPL season

In the past few weeks, several reports have claimed that the remaining IPL 2021 season and T20 WC can shift to the UAE. Speaking on the same, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, earlier this month, said, "Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL." Notably, the UAE had successfully hosted the IPL 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.