Saha tests positive for COVID-19; SRH-MI set to be suspended

May 04, 2021, 01:33 pm
Tuesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians is set to be suspended as veteran cricketer Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Apart from Saha, Delhi Capitals' leg-spinner Amit Mishra has also tested positive.

Notably, reports state that the teams have duly gone into quarantine.

Here are the details.

In this article
Matches

SRH and DC's games are likely to be postponed

SRH are scheduled to play defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, but in all likelihood, it is going to be a second consecutive postponement.

Meanwhile, Delhi are scheduled to play KKR next on May 8 and that game too could get postponed.

Earlier, the match between KKR and RCB, scheduled for Monday got postponed.

Two KKR players had tested positive.

CSK

CSK's game against RR on May 5 gets postponed

Wednesday's IPL game between the CSK and the RR has been rescheduled after the former informed the organizers that the squad has gone into a week-long quarantine from Monday.

K Viswanathan, the Super Kings' chief executive officer, told ESPNcricinfo that the franchise had written to the IPL informing them that the entire CSK contingent was isolating after it emerged that two people tested positive.

Information

IPL 2021 has been suspended indefinitely

With players testing positive despite being in a secured bio-bubble, the BCCI has postponed the IPL 2021 season indefinitely. "The IPL is suspended for this season," BCCI's vice-president Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

