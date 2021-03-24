Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: Zampa to remain unavailable for RCB's season opener
IPL 2021: Zampa to remain unavailable for RCB's season opener

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Mar 24, 2021, 03:52 pm
IPL 2021: Zampa to remain unavailable for RCB's season opener

Australian spinner Adam Zampa is set to be unavailable for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season opener against champions Mumbai Indians.

Zampa will miss the tie due to his marriage.

RCB's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson confirmed via a video on the franchise's Twitter page.

Here are further details on the same.

Zampa

Adam Zampa is getting married, says Hesson

Hesson confirmed that Zampa is getting married.

"Adam Zampa is getting married. It's an important time for him and it's something that as a franchise we are aware of and we respect and we hope he has a great time. So when he joins us, once again he is going to be fresh and make a massive contribution to the rest of the tournament."

Season opener: RCB to miss full contingent of overseas players

Hesson stated that the franchise won't have a full contingent of overseas players available for the first game. "We won't have our full contingent of overseas players available for the first game," Hesson told on Bold Diaries.

Players and staff to arrive in a staggered manner

Several RCB players and support staff are set to arrive in a staggered manner in the build up to the tournament.

Some members of the squad have already assembled and are quarantining in Chennai.

However, head coach Simon Katich's arrival from Australia has been delayed due to a documentation issue.

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell will arrive at different times until April 1.

How has Zampa fared in the IPL?

Zampa has featured in just three seasons in the IPL (2016, 2017, and 2020).

The former Rising Pune Supergiant bowler played just three games for RCB last season, claiming two wickets at 46.00.

Overall, he has scalped 21 wickets in 14 games at an average of 17.61, with a best of 6/19.

