IPL 2021: Zampa to remain unavailable for RCB's season opener

"Adam Zampa is getting married. It's an important time for him and it's something that as a franchise we are aware of and we respect and we hope he has a great time. So when he joins us, once again he is going to be fresh and make a massive contribution to the rest of the tournament."
Season opener: RCB to miss full contingent of overseas players
Hesson stated that the franchise won't have a full contingent of overseas players available for the first game. "We won't have our full contingent of overseas players available for the first game," Hesson told on Bold Diaries.
Players and staff to arrive in a staggered manner
Several RCB players and support staff are set to arrive in a staggered manner in the build up to the tournament.
Some members of the squad have already assembled and are quarantining in Chennai.
However, head coach Simon Katich's arrival from Australia has been delayed due to a documentation issue.
AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell will arrive at different times until April 1.
IPL career
How has Zampa fared in the IPL?
Zampa has featured in just three seasons in the IPL (2016, 2017, and 2020).
The former Rising Pune Supergiant bowler played just three games for RCB last season, claiming two wickets at 46.00.
Overall, he has scalped 21 wickets in 14 games at an average of 17.61, with a best of 6/19.