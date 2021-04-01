IPL: A look at CSK's recent performances (2018-2020)

CSK skipper Dhoni showcased some power-packed performances throughout that season. He scored 455 runs at a phenomenal average of 75.83. Ambati Rayudu (602) and Shane Watson (555) were also among runs. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur picked up 16 wickets.
Dhoni made his presence felt in the 2019 edition too. He slammed 416 runs from at a remarkable average of 83.20. He also became the first-ever captain to record 100 wins in the IPL. Leg-spinner Imran Tahir won the Purple Cap in 2019 (26 wickets).
South African batsman Faf du Plessis emerged as their lone warrior in 2020. He amassed 449 runs at 40.82. Youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad, who slammed consecutive fifties at the end, also inspired some hope. Meanwhile, Dhoni mustered only 200 runs, his lowest in an IPL season.