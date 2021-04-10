IPL: How does MS Dhoni perform against Ravichandran Ashwin?

Although Ashwin is yet to dismiss Dhoni, he has managed to keep him quiet.
Dhoni vs DC, Ashwin vs CSK
Till date, Dhoni has racked up 590 runs from 26 games at a strike-rate of 136.89 against Delhi Capitals. The tally also includes 30 sixes and 38 fours. Besides, Ashwin has six wickets from five matches against CSK (Best: 3/23).
Dhoni's record against off-spinners in the IPL
Historically, Dhoni has often been on the backfoot against spinners in the IPL.
Finger-spinners usually thwart his rhythm in the middle overs.
Over the years, Dhoni has scored 893 runs against off-spinners. However, he has been dismissed 15 times by them.
Moreover, his strike-rate plunges to 103.42 in the middle overs.
This is the phase when Ashwin can beat the CSK skipper.
CSK vs DC
Ashwin will aim to outfox his former captain
Dhoni hasn't been a part of competitive cricket since his international retirement except the IPL.
He had his worst season in 2020 with the bat, having scored 200 runs.
Ashwin still fared better with 13 wickets at an economy of 7.67.
Ashwin, who has received several tips from behind the stumps during his CSK stint, would want to use them against his former captain.