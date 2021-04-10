Home / News / Sports News / IPL: How does MS Dhoni perform against Ravichandran Ashwin?
Sports

IPL: How does MS Dhoni perform against Ravichandran Ashwin?

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Apr 10, 2021, 10:18 am
IPL: How does MS Dhoni perform against Ravichandran Ashwin?

Chennai Super Kings will square-off with Delhi Capitals in the second match of IPL 2021.

The Yellow Army, who failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2020, will be geared up for a turnaround this time.

Skipper MS Dhoni would also want to regain his form.

However, DC off-spinner and his former team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin could perturb him.

We analyze Dhoni's performance against Ashwin.

In this article
A look at the battle between the two Dhoni vs DC, Ashwin vs CSK Dhoni's record against off-spinners in the IPL Ashwin will aim to outfox his former captain

Battle

A look at the battle between the two

Dhoni is IPL's eighth-highest run-scorer with 4,632 runs from 204 matches at 40.99.

On the other hand, Ashwin owns 138 wickets in 154 matches, including a best match haul of 4/34.

Dhoni has managed to score 22 runs off 18 balls by Ashwin, while Ashwin has never dismissed him.

Although Ashwin is yet to dismiss Dhoni, he has managed to keep him quiet.

Information

Dhoni vs DC, Ashwin vs CSK

Till date, Dhoni has racked up 590 runs from 26 games at a strike-rate of 136.89 against Delhi Capitals. The tally also includes 30 sixes and 38 fours. Besides, Ashwin has six wickets from five matches against CSK (Best: 3/23).

Spinners

Dhoni's record against off-spinners in the IPL

Historically, Dhoni has often been on the backfoot against spinners in the IPL.

Finger-spinners usually thwart his rhythm in the middle overs.

Over the years, Dhoni has scored 893 runs against off-spinners. However, he has been dismissed 15 times by them.

Moreover, his strike-rate plunges to 103.42 in the middle overs.

This is the phase when Ashwin can beat the CSK skipper.

CSK vs DC

Ashwin will aim to outfox his former captain

Dhoni hasn't been a part of competitive cricket since his international retirement except the IPL.

He had his worst season in 2020 with the bat, having scored 200 runs.

Ashwin still fared better with 13 wickets at an economy of 7.67.

Ashwin, who has received several tips from behind the stumps during his CSK stint, would want to use them against his former captain.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
IPL 2021, RCB beat MI in opener: Records broken
Latest News
Mumbai's dabbawalas condole the death of UK's Prince Philip
Mumbai
Apple kept iMessage from Android to lock users within iOS
Science
Google Pixel 5a 5G not canceled, will see limited release
Science
Now, Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' gets postponed due to coronavirus
Entertainment
Mumbai: Vaccination only in government, civic centers on April 10-11
Mumbai
Latest Sports News
IPL 2021, RCB beat MI in opener: Records broken
Sports
IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: Here is the statistical preview
Sports
IPL 2021: MI manage 159/9 against RCB
Sports
IPL 2021: Chris Lynn to play for MI against RCB
Sports
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli elects to field
Sports
Trending Topics