Home / News / Sports News / IPL: A look at MS Dhoni's performance as captain
Sports

IPL: A look at MS Dhoni's performance as captain

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Mar 31, 2021, 08:32 pm
IPL: A look at MS Dhoni's performance as captain

The 14th edition of IPL is set to kick-off on April 9.

Unlike most seasons, Chennai Super Kings won't be featuring in the opener this time.

They failed to make the playoffs in 2020, the first such instance since 2008.

Skipper MS Dhoni will aim to make the "process" right in order to stage a turnaround.

Here are his stats in the IPL.

In this article
How has Dhoni fared in the IPL? A look at his captaincy stats over the years Dhoni has won over 100 matches for CSK alone IPL 2021: Records which Dhoni can break this season

Career

How has Dhoni fared in the IPL?

Till date, Dhoni remains the most experienced player in the IPL in terms of matches.

He is the only cricketer apart from Rohit Sharma to play 200 or more IPL matches.

He has amassed 4,632 runs from 204 matches, and averages over 40 (40.99).

He owns 23 half-centuries with a career-best score of 84*.

Dhoni has most IPL sixes (216) by an Indian player.

Stats

A look at his captaincy stats over the years

Thala Dhoni is the most successful captain in the IPL in terms of victories.

He has registered most number of wins by an IPL captain (110 in 188 matches) with a win percentage of 58.82.

Dhoni has led the CSK to three IPL titles (2010, 2011 and 2018).

He is one of the only two captains besides Rohit to have defended the IPL title.

Do you know?

Dhoni has won over 100 matches for CSK alone

Dhoni has captained a total of two franchises in the IPL (CSK and Rising Pune Supergiants). He has won over 100 matches (105) for the Yellow Army, having led them in 174 games. Meanwhile, the RPS won five out of 14 matches under Dhoni.

Records

IPL 2021: Records which Dhoni can break this season

In the upcoming IPL season, Dhoni will likely become the first-ever player to feature in 200 matches as captain.

As far as batting is concerned, the 39-year-old (4,632) is 368 away from completing 5,000 IPL runs.

Dhoni is set to break a significant wicket-keeping record as well.

He (148) could become the first player with 150 dismissals as a wicket-keeper in the cash-rich league.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
ICC Men's T20I Rankings: Devon Conway enters top five
Latest News
Ishrat Jahan encounter case: 3 Gujarat cops discharged by court
India
IPL 2021: What lies ahead for Ruturaj Gaikwad?
Sports
Deadline for linking Aadhaar and PAN extended till June 30
Business
Parler warned FBI over 50 times before Capitol Hill protests
Business
Fahadh Faasil's 'Joji' to release on Amazon Prime; teaser out
Entertainment
Latest Sports News
ICC Men's T20I Rankings: Devon Conway enters top five
Sports
Decoding SRH skipper David Warner's performance in the IPL
Sports
Mitchell Marsh pulls out of IPL 2021: Details here
Sports
Rishabh Pant vs Shreyas Iyer: Statistical comparison (IPL)
Sports
IPL 2021: Records that can be scripted by Mumbai Indians
Sports
Trending Topics