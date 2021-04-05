IPL: A look at recent performances of Rajasthan Royals (2018-2020)

England's wicket-keeper-batsman Jos Buttler fired for Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 season. He smashed 548 runs at a phenomenal average of 54.80. That was also the first season of pace spearhead Jofra Archer, who stood out with 15 scalps.
Despite the poor run of RR, leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker. He snapped up 20 wickets at a remarkable average of 17.35. Archer too delivered some incredible spells, having scalped a total of 11 wickets.
It was Archer, who once again grabbed eyeballs with his astonishing spells. Throughout the season, he jeopardized the batsmen with his express pace. He was a cut above the rest, having scalped 20 wickets at an average of 18.25.