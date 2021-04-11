IPL: A look at performance of David Warner against KKR

He owns the second-most runs against KKR after Rohit Sharma (939).
The phenomenal tally also includes 38 sixes and 86 fours.
Information
A special feat of Warner
Warner is the only batsman to have slammed two centuries against KKR in the IPL. He smashed an unbeaten 107 for Delhi Capitals in 2010, while the second one (126) came for SRH in 2017. His 126 is also the highest individual score against KKR.
Battles
Warner fares well against KKR spinners
Warner has an interesting record against KKR spinners in the IPL.
Although Warner hasn't faced mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy much, the former has fallen to him once.
Warner has also smashed 69 runs (53) against Kuldeep Yadav, while Yadav has dismissed him twice.
Information
Warner's exploits in the powerplay
SRH skipper Warner is known for his exploits in the powerplay. Across various IPL seasons, he has scored 2572 runs at a remarkable average of 47.63 in the first six overs. He has a strike rate of 137.54 in this phase.
SRH vs KKR
Will Warner continue his run against KKR?
SRH and KKR were involved in a nail-biting Super Over in 2020.
Meanwhile, Warner made scores of 35 and 47* in the two games against KKR last season.
His last five scores in the IPL read as - 2, 17, 85*, 8 and 66.
As has been the case, he will likely be seen attacking from ball one against KKR.