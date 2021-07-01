Home / News / Sports News / Most Australian players to be available for remaining IPL matches
Sports

Most Australian players to be available for remaining IPL matches

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 01:28 pm
Most Australian players to be available for remaining IPL matches
Most Australian players set to be available for remainder of 2021 Indian Premier League season

The majority of Australian players are set to turn up for the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. It is understood that most Aussies besides Pat Cummins, who had opted out earlier, will be taking part in the tournament. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to host the remaining IPL matches in the September-October window. Here are further details.

In this article
Players

Which players will be available?

It has been learned that plenty of Australian players, including Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, and Daniel Sams, have pulled out of the West Indies tour, citing personal reasons. These players are expected to take part in the cash-rich league. Notably, the IPL is set to be a lead-up to the T20 WC, which will mostly take place in the UAE.

England

What about the England and NZ players?

As per reports, the BCCI is in talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regarding the availability of the English players for the IPL. The ECB authorities had earlier declared that the players won't be made available for the IPL. Meanwhile, the players from New Zealand will likely participate in the remaining IPL matches.

Information

'England players unlikely to feature', Ashley Giles had earlier said

Recently, Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's cricket, confirmed that the English players won't be available for the second phase of IPL, with several tours and the Ashes lined up. It remains to be seen if the ECB relaxes the protocols.

WI

WI players likely to be available

Recently, Cricket West Indies (CWI) agreed to change the schedule of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to avoid a clash with the remainder of the IPL season. The BCCI had earlier requested the West Indies cricket board regarding the same, as the dates of the IPL and CPL would have overlapped. This enables the Caribbean stars to travel for the IPL.

BCCI

BCCI yet to formally inform the franchises

The authorities of the Indian cricket board have informed the IPL franchises that most foreign players will turn up for the second phase of the tournament. However, there has been no formal communication to the teams from the board. As per reports, the exact status will be conveyed to the teams by the BCCI around July 15.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Lionel Messi becomes free agent after his Barcelona contract expires

Latest News

Despite rare emotional-plea, court retains Britney Spears's father as conservator

Entertainment

Gulshan Kumar murder case: Bombay HC upholds Dawood aide's conviction

India

CFMOTO launches 2021 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT bikes in India

Auto

Former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo appointed by Tottenham Hotspur

Sports

Citizens irked over suspension of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai

Mumbai

Latest Sports News

Lionel Messi becomes free agent after his Barcelona contract expires

Sports

2021 Wimbledon, Andy Murray wins in five sets: Records broken

Sports

England Women beat India Women in second ODI: Records broken

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Sabalenka downs Boulter; win for Azarenka

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Djokovic eases past Anderson, proceeds to third round

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

UAE would host the remainder of IPL 2021 season: BCCI

Sports

PSL: PCB gets clearance to host remaining season in UAE

Sports

IPL 2021 Auction: A look at the key takeaways

Sports

IPL: How did the 2014 edition shape in UAE?

Sports
Trending Topics