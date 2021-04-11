IPL: A look at Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performance against KKR

Besides bowling well at the death, Bhuvi also excels in the powerplay. So far, he has picked up 48 wickets at an average of 28.44 in the first six overs. He has an impressive economy-rate of 5.7 in these overs.
SRH vs KKR
Will Bhuvi trump KKR with his variations?
The upcoming game between SRH and KKR is scheduled to be played at the Chepauk Stadium.
Although the wicket here is usually spin-friendly, the MI-RCB game showed that the seamers can also cash-in with their variations.
As far as the variations are concerned, Bhuvneshwar has enough of them to outfox the opposition.
It remains to be seen if he makes use of them tonight.