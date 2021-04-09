Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: CSK sign Jason Behrendorff as replacement for Hazlewood
Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Apr 09, 2021, 01:11 pm
IPL 2021: CSK sign Jason Behrendorff as replacement for Hazlewood

In a major development, Chennai Super Kings have signed Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood for the 14th edition of Indian Premier League.

Hazlewood had earlier pulled out of the IPL 2021 as he wanted to give himself "the best chance to be mentally and physically ready" for the upcoming international assignments.

Here is more.

CSK made the announcement on Friday Behrendorff made his IPL debut in 2019 Behrendorff missed IPL 2020 due to back issues Hazlewood becomes third Australian to withdraw CSK to face Delhi Capitals in their opening game

CSK made the announcement on Friday

Behrendorff

Behrendorff made his IPL debut in 2019

Left-arm pacer Behrendorff has been effective for Australia in white-ball cricket.

He has the ability to extract bounce from any surface due to his tall frame.

The 30-year-old has picked up 16 wickets from 11 ODIs, and also owns seven T20I scalps.

Behrendorff made his IPL debut in 2019 for Mumbai Indians.

He has scalped five IPL wickets from as many matches so far.

Behrendorff missed IPL 2020 due to back issues

Behrendorff missed the 2020 IPL as he has decided to undergo back surgery. He has had a history of back issues, that also saw him miss the IPL 2018. The pace spearhead has also missed many international games due to the same issue.

Hazlewood becomes third Australian to withdraw

Behrendorff has joined the CSK set-up in place of Hazlewood, who recently opted out of the tournament.

The latter became the third Australian to pull out after Josh Phillipe and Mitchell Marsh.

Hazlewood was bought by CSK in 2020 for his base price of Rs. 2 crore.

He ended up playing only three games for the franchise in that edition.

CSK to face Delhi Capitals in their opening game

The IPL 2021 will be underway tonight, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will play their opening game tomorrow against Delhi Capitals.

The Yellow Army, who failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in IPL history (2020), would want to make a strong comeback this time.

