IPL: Eight England players return to UK, will begin quarantine

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 05, 2021, 09:29 pm

In a major development, eight of the 11 England players who were part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 have returned to the UK after the tournament was suspended.

The English players will now quarantine for 10 days in government-approved hotels.

Meanwhile, the likes of Eoin Morgan, Chris Jordan, and Dawid Malan will depart later on.

Here is more.

Details

The players who have reached UK

All the eight England players are believed to have flown by commercial flights.

The likes of Moeen Ali, Sam Curran (both Chennai Super Kings), Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Sam Billings (all Delhi Capitals), Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow (both Sunrisers Hyderabad), and Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) are among the players who have reached home.

Besides, the rest will leave within the next 48 hours.

Australia

Australian contingent will fly to either Maldives or Sri Lanka

Regarding the Australian contingent (nearly 40 members), Cricket Australia is working with the BCCI to sort out the logistics.

The Australians, who are still in India, including players, coaches and commentators, will be flown to an interim destination (either Maldives or Sri Lanka).

Notably, Australia has closed its borders for those traveling from India in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic (until May 15).

Process

The BCCI will arrange flights for Australian contingent

Cricket Australia interim chief executive Nick Hockley said that the departure process could start in the next three days.

However, this could change depending upon the possible isolation periods.

It is understood that the BCCI will arrange the flights to either Maldives or SL, and then the charter plane back to Australia.

The Australians will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine after getting back.

NZ

New Zealand contingent to be split into two groups

As many as 17 members from the New Zealand contingent, including players and coaches, will be split into two groups.

One of these will go to the UK to participate in the England Test series, followed by the ICC World Test Championship final against India. Some players will participate in the T20 Blast.

Meanwhile, the other group will leave for New Zealand.

Information

NZ players and support staff who will travel to UK

The NZ group traveling to UK includes Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham, Finn Allen, Chris Donaldson (trainer), and Tommy Simsek (physio). Notably, Williamson will also be a part of The Hundred, starting July 21.

Franchises

Franchises might arrange a charter flight

It has been learned that a few franchises are planning to arrange a charter flight for the New Zealand group heading back home.

The likes of Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond, Mike Hesson, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Scott Kuggeleijn, and James Pamment are the ones returning home.

However, the confirmation on the same is yet to be out.