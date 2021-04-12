IPL: How does KL Rahul fare against leg-spinners?

Rahul fared well against fast bowlers as compared to spinners last season. He scored 534 runs, falling to them seven times. The tally includes 22 sixes and 51 fours. On the other hand, he smashed the spinners for only 136 runs (five dismissals).
RR vs PK
Will Rahul fire against RR?
Rahul has been one of the top-performers since 2018.
He has finished in the top three as far as runs are concerned in the last three editions.
In 2020, he slammed the highest individual score by an Indian in the tournament (132* off 69 vs RCB).
Rahul, who registered scores of 69 and 46 against RR last year, would want to continue his run.