IPL will wear out UAE pitches: SA coach Mark Boucher

Mark Boucher is the coach of South African cricket team

The remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season being held in the United Arab Emirates will hugely affect the pitches, which might get worn out and help the spinners massively during the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, feels South Africa head coach Mark Boucher. The IPL and T20 World Cup were moved to UAE from India due to the unprecedented health crisis.

Events

ICC T20 World Cup to begin on October 17

The IPL's second leg is scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 15, while the T20 World Cup will begin on October 17. "The wickets after the IPL are going to be a bit dry. It's not the same as we are used to...in South Africa where you can go out and bash your way to 180 to 200 runs," Boucher said.

Details

Spinners will have a strong hold on these pitches: Boucher

"If anything, it's going to go even further into subcontinent conditions, on the extreme side. They are playing the IPL...there are not a lot of grounds and those wickets are going to be worn, so scores will probably go even further down," Boucher said, talking about the UAE's pitches. He said batting will be tough on these pitches as spinners will hold the key.

Quote

IPL will help assess the pitches for the upcoming event

"It's going to be tough to bat on especially at the back end," said the South African coach. "We will have an idea of what scores are going to be by watching the IPL and then taking a look and assess how the wickets are playing during the beginning part of the World Cup (sic)," he added.