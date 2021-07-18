Ireland's Simi Singh scripts history: A look at his journey

Ireland's Simi Singh attains a significant feat in ODI cricket

Ireland all-rounder Simi Singh recently became the first-ever cricketer to score an ODI century batting at number eight or lower. He achieved the historic feat in the third ODI against South Africa, which the Proteas won by 70 runs. Ireland were reduced to 92/6 in an attempt to chase 347 before Simi arrived in the middle. Here are further details.

Match

Simi played a scintillating knock

South Africa scored 346/4 in 50 overs after electing to bat. The likes of Janneman Malan (177) and Quinton de Kock (120) smashed phenomenal hundreds. Simi registered figures of 1/52 in 10 overs. Ireland struggled in the run-chase, having scored 92 runs for the loss of six wickets. Although Simi scored a brilliant 100* (91), Ireland were bundled out for 276.

Do you know?

Simi enters the record books

Simi has become the first cricketer to record an ODI ton batting at number eight or below. He went past the record of England's Chris Woakes and Sam Curran (95* each), who had the joint-highest ODI score at this position.

Record

Another significant feat of Simi

Earlier this year, Simi broke another world record. He delivered the fifth-most economical five-for (5/10 vs UAE) in the ODI history. The top-four on the list are Courtney Walsh (5/1 vs SL, 1986), Sunil Joshi (5/6 vs South Africa, 1999), Stuart Binny (6/4 vs Bangladesh, 2014), and Muttiah Muralitharan (5/9 vs New Zealand, 2002). Notably, Simi also scored a half-century (54*) in that match.

India

Simi was a resident of Mohali

Despite being a consistent performer, Simi was unable to sail through at the Under-19 level for Punjab. As per a report in India Today, Simi, who hails from Mohali, Punjab, then left for Ireland in 2005 to pursue hotel management. In order to pursue cricket and academics simultaneously, he joined Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin as a professional in 2006.

Struggle

Simi worked hard before bagging a national contract

During his early days, Simi used to work at a grocery store to afford playing cricket. He had to pay five euros to play every weekend at Malahide Cricket Club. Simi continued with his grind in Ireland's domestic cricket till he received Irish citizenship in May 2017. He was finally awarded a central contract by Cricket Ireland for the 2019 season.

Career

A look at the international career of Simi

Simi made his international debut in an ODI against New Zealand in 2017. A year later, he played his maiden T20 International as well. So far, the Ireland all-rounder has amassed 543 runs from 30 ODIs at 24.68. He also has 34 wickets in the format at an average of 25.02. In T20Is, Simi owns 21 wickets and 207 runs.