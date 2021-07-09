Home / News / Sports News / Ireland vs South Africa, ODIs: Records that can be scripted
Sports

Ireland vs South Africa, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 03:03 pm
Ireland vs South Africa, ODIs: Records that can be scripted
South Africa will start their tour of Ireland with a three-match ODI series

After earning a crucial 3-2 series win in T20Is against West Indies, the South African cricket team turns its focus on the ODIs against Ireland. The two teams are set to face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting from Sunday. Post this assignment, they will play a three-match T20I series as well. Ahead of the ODIs, we decode the key statistics.

In this article
Quinton

De Kock set to get past Gambhir's ODI runs tally

South African star Quinton de Kock has racked up 5,235 runs at an average of 44.74. He has smashed 15 centuries and 26 fifties so far with a best of 178. De Kock is four shy of going past former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir in terms of ODI runs (5,238). He can also surpass the likes of Damien Martyn (5,346) and Ajay Jadeja (5,359).

Duo

Rassie van der Dussen and Bavuma can register these milestones

Rassie van der Dussen has scored 890 runs in ODIs at 80.93. He needs 110 more to amass 1,000 career ODI runs. Rassie, who has played 18 innings so far, can become the fastest to 1,000 ODI runs for the Proteas. De Kock (21 innings) holds the record. SA captain Temba Bavuma (448) can get past the 500-run mark in ODI cricket.

Ireland

Ireland players can script these records

George Dockrell (89 wickets) can become Ireland's second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs. He needs eight scalps to go past Boyd Rankin (96). Right-arm pacer Craig Young has 44 scalps and needs six more to reach the mark of 50. Meanwhile, Paul Stirling has scored 4,823 runs in ODIs at 39.53. He needs 177 more to reach a milestone of 5,000 ODI runs.

Information

SA aiming to maintain their dominance over Ireland

The two teams have met on five occasions in ODIs and the Proteas have won all of them, maintaining a 100% record. Their last meeting was in 2016.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Euro 2020 final: Decoding Italy and England's key stats

Latest News

Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao to star in remake of 'HIT'

Entertainment

Harley-Davidson's 1,250cc Sportster S to be launched on July 13

Auto

'NDA' review: Billie Eilish tackles ill-effects of fame, racing cars

Entertainment

West Indies vs Australia, T20Is: Decoding the key statistics

Sports

Bangladesh: 52 killed, 50 others injured in factory fire

World

Latest Sports News

Croatia Grand Chess Tour: Anand held to draw in sixth-round

Sports

Euro 2020 final: Decoding Italy and England's key stats

Sports

Records which Shikhar Dhawan can break in Sri Lanka

Sports

Manu Sawhney leaves International Cricket Council with immediate effect

Sports

England beat Pakistan in first ODI: Records broken

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

West Indies win first T20I against South Africa: Records broken

Sports

South Africa beat Windies to win second Test: Records broken

Sports

SA win 2nd ODI despite Fakhar's incredible knock: Records broken

Sports

Fidgety Pakistan beat South Africa in 1st ODI: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics