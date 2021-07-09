Ireland vs South Africa, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

South Africa will start their tour of Ireland with a three-match ODI series

After earning a crucial 3-2 series win in T20Is against West Indies, the South African cricket team turns its focus on the ODIs against Ireland. The two teams are set to face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting from Sunday. Post this assignment, they will play a three-match T20I series as well. Ahead of the ODIs, we decode the key statistics.

De Kock set to get past Gambhir's ODI runs tally

South African star Quinton de Kock has racked up 5,235 runs at an average of 44.74. He has smashed 15 centuries and 26 fifties so far with a best of 178. De Kock is four shy of going past former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir in terms of ODI runs (5,238). He can also surpass the likes of Damien Martyn (5,346) and Ajay Jadeja (5,359).

Rassie van der Dussen and Bavuma can register these milestones

Rassie van der Dussen has scored 890 runs in ODIs at 80.93. He needs 110 more to amass 1,000 career ODI runs. Rassie, who has played 18 innings so far, can become the fastest to 1,000 ODI runs for the Proteas. De Kock (21 innings) holds the record. SA captain Temba Bavuma (448) can get past the 500-run mark in ODI cricket.

Ireland players can script these records

George Dockrell (89 wickets) can become Ireland's second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs. He needs eight scalps to go past Boyd Rankin (96). Right-arm pacer Craig Young has 44 scalps and needs six more to reach the mark of 50. Meanwhile, Paul Stirling has scored 4,823 runs in ODIs at 39.53. He needs 177 more to reach a milestone of 5,000 ODI runs.

SA aiming to maintain their dominance over Ireland

The two teams have met on five occasions in ODIs and the Proteas have won all of them, maintaining a 100% record. Their last meeting was in 2016.