Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic, wins 10th Italian Open title

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
May 16, 2021
Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic, wins 10th Italian Open title

Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open on Sunday in Rome. The Spaniard claimed the victory in three sets, winning 7-5, 1-6, 6-3. With this win, Nadal claimed his 10th Italian Open title. Nadal won the opening set as Djokovic demolished him in the second. The third set saw Nadal gain significant momentum. Here are the records broken.

H2H

Nadal stands tall in the 57th meeting between the two

This was the 57th meeting between the two legendary stars. Nadal's win sees him better his tally to 28-29 against Djokovic. This was the ninth meeting between the two at the Italian Open in Rome. Interestingly, Nadal has taken a 6-3 lead over world number one Djokovic. This was the sixth final meeting between the two players in Rome. Nadal has a 4-2 lead.

Nadal scripts these records after Rome title

Nadal has now won 88 ATP singles titles. He is only behind Roger Federer (103). Nadal also won his 36th ATP Masters 1000 tournament. He has gone level with Djokovic at the top. Nadal has won a single tour-level event on 10 or more occasions for the fourth time. The Spaniard has won 13 Roland Garros titles, 12 Barcelona trophies, and 11 Monte-Carlo honors.

Nadal extends his dominance on clay against Djokovic

This was the 26th meeting between the two players on clay. Nadal has extended his head-to-head tally against Djokovic to 19-7.

Nadal's journey in the Italian Open

Nadal started his Italian Open journey by beating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-4 in round of 32. In the round of 16, Denis Shapovalov forced a three-set affair. Nadal eventually won 3-6, 6-4, 7-6. In the quarter-final, Nadal thrashed sixth seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4. In the semis, Nadal downed Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic's journey in the Italian Open

Djokovic started his Italian Open campaign by beating Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-6 in round of 32. In the round of 16, the Serbian ace powered past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-1. Djokovic showed his mettle against Stefanos Tsitsipas in a three-set battle. He prevailed over the Greek youngster, winning 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. In the semis, he beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.

