IPL: Jason Roy joins SRH as replacement for Mitchell Marsh

Roy, who has previously featured for the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Lions in the cash-rich league, scored 144 runs across five innings in England's recent Twenty20 series in India. Notably, he is the 14th England player to be signed for this year's IPL.
Roy showed his prowess in the India-England T20Is, accumulating three scores of 40-plus. He could be an asset in partnering David Warner at the top. SRH have the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson to highlight a world class top-order batting line-up.