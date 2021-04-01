Home / News / Sports News / IPL: Jason Roy joins SRH as replacement for Mitchell Marsh
IPL: Jason Roy joins SRH as replacement for Mitchell Marsh

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 01, 2021, 12:40 pm
England opening batsman Jason Roy will play in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) after joining Sunrisers Hyderabad as a late replacement.

The 30-year-old explosive batsman went unsold at last month's IPL auction.

However, he has been roped in as a replacement for Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who has withdrawn because of personal reasons.

Here we present the details.

Mitchell Marsh pulls out of IPL 2021

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh pulled out of the IPL 2021 season.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Marsh expressed his inability to spend long times inside the bio-secure bubble and informed his decision to the BCCI as well as his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad a few days back.

Marsh was last seen in the Big Bash League 2020-21 season followed by the New Zealand-Australia T20Is.

Roy acquired at his base price of Rs. 2 crore

Roy has been acquired at his base price of Rs. 2 crore.

The aggressive batsman made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions and later featured for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL edition.

He has featured in a total of eight matches, scoring 179 runs with one half-century to his name.

14th Englishman to play in this year's IPL

Roy, who has previously featured for the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Lions in the cash-rich league, scored 144 runs across five innings in England's recent Twenty20 series in India. Notably, he is the 14th England player to be signed for this year's IPL.

Roy strengthens the batting for SRH

Roy showed his prowess in the India-England T20Is, accumulating three scores of 40-plus. He could be an asset in partnering David Warner at the top. SRH have the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson to highlight a world class top-order batting line-up.

