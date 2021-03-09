Low to step down as Germany manager after Euro 2020

Low said he took this step consciously. "I take this step very consciously, full of pride and enormous gratitude," said Low, who led Germany to victory at the 2014 World Cup.
Germany are in Group F with France, Hungary and Portugal for the upcoming European Championships, which will take place from June 11 to July 11 after being delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In 189 matches, Low has enjoyed 120 victories, 38 draws, and 31 losses. The Germany football team has scored 448 goals, besides conceding 189. Low has a win percentage of 63.49.