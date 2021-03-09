Home / News / Sports News / Low to step down as Germany manager after Euro 2020
Low to step down as Germany manager after Euro 2020

Rajdeep Saha
Low to step down as Germany manager after Euro 2020

Joachim Low will step down from his role as Germany manager after this summer's European Championships.

The 61-year-old has been in charge since replacing Jurgen Klinsmann in 2006.

He had a contract until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but approached the German Football Association (DFB) to end it early.

Here are the complete details.

Low is motivated ahead of the Euros

Low said that he continues "to be very motivated when it comes to the upcoming European Championship tournament".

"I am proud because it is an honour for me to be involved and because I have been able to work with the best footballers in the country and support them in their development," said Low.

I take this step very consciously, says Low

Low said he took this step consciously. "I take this step very consciously, full of pride and enormous gratitude," said Low, who led Germany to victory at the 2014 World Cup.

Germany's performance under Low

Following the World Cup success in Brazil back in 2014, Low guided Germany to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 where they were beaten by France.

Germany bowed out at the group stage of the 2018 World Cup next. Under Low, Germany had finished third at the 2010 World Cup. In 2017, Germany won the FIFA Confederations Cup. They finished second at the Euro 2008.

European Championships: Germany are in Group F

Germany are in Group F with France, Hungary and Portugal for the upcoming European Championships, which will take place from June 11 to July 11 after being delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Low has won 120 games as Germany manager

In 189 matches, Low has enjoyed 120 victories, 38 draws, and 31 losses. The Germany football team has scored 448 goals, besides conceding 189. Low has a win percentage of 63.49.

