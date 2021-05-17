Home / News / Sports News / Jofra Archer to miss NZ Tests due to elbow injury
Sports

Jofra Archer to miss NZ Tests due to elbow injury

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 17, 2021, 11:09 am
Jofra Archer to miss NZ Tests due to elbow injury
Elbow injury rules Jofra Archer out of New Zealand Test series

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development on Sunday. Notably, Archer complained of pain in his right elbow while playing in the recent round of the County Championship. He bowled just five for Sussex in the second innings against Kent.

In this article
Plan

Archer to see a medical consultant this week

It is understood that Archer, who has been struggling with the long-standing elbow injury, might require surgery for the same. "The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow," said the ECB media release.

Injuries

Archer's recent tryst with injuries

Over the past few months, Archer has been battling a spate of injuries. Despite receiving pain-killing injections during the India-England series, he ended up missing several games. He also damaged a tendon on his right hand while attempting to clean his fish tank. Eventually, Archer underwent surgery to remove a piece of glass from his hand.

Miss

Archer withdrew from India ODI series and IPL

The recent set of injuries forced Archer to miss the three-match ODI series against India. He also withdrew from this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) prior to its postponement as the injury worsened. Notably, Archer recently admitted that he might turn out for the Rajasthan Royals if the tournament gets rescheduled this year. However, the cash-rich league still remains in jeopardy.

Return

Archer complained of sore elbow in the County Championship match

After returning to action for Sussex's second XI against Surrey two weeks ago, Archer turned up in the County Championship 2021 match. Playing for Sussex, he registered figures of 2/29 in the first innings, having bowled as many as 13 (economy rate: 2.20). However, Archer could only bowl five in the second innings before his elbow issue resurfaced.

Setback

Ollie Robinson could replace Archer

Archer's injury is a huge blow for England, who will host India after the New Zealand series. Fast bowler Ollie Robinson could replace Archer, having taken 29 wickets in five matches this season. While Ben Stokes is already out with a broken finger, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, and Moeen Ali have completed a 10-day quarantine after returning from the IPL.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Virat Kohli is the best batsman', opines Tim Paine

Latest News

Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha: 'Titu Ki Sweety' turns 36 today

Entertainment

COVID-19: Virologist Shahid Jameel resigns from government's genome sequencing group

India

ASUS ZenFone 8 to debut in India as ASUS 8Z

Science

Miss Universe: Mexico's Andrea Meza wins, Miss India 3rd runner-up

Entertainment

West Indies vs Australia: Cricket Australia announces preliminary squad

Sports

Latest Sports News

'Virat Kohli is the best batsman', opines Tim Paine

Sports

La Liga, Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0: Records broken

Sports

Premier League: Alisson scores to help Liverpool beat West Brom

Sports

Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic, wins 10th Italian Open title

Sports

Kane Williamson vs Virat Kohli: Statistical comparison (Test captaincy)

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Jofra Archer complains of sore elbow ahead of NZ series

Sports

Finger injury rules Jofra Archer out of IPL 2021

Sports

Jofra Archer undergoes hand surgery after fish tank mishap

Sports

IPL 2021: Jofra Archer likely to miss the first half

Sports
Trending Topics