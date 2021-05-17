Jofra Archer to miss NZ Tests due to elbow injury

Elbow injury rules Jofra Archer out of New Zealand Test series

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development on Sunday. Notably, Archer complained of pain in his right elbow while playing in the recent round of the County Championship. He bowled just five for Sussex in the second innings against Kent.

Archer to see a medical consultant this week

It is understood that Archer, who has been struggling with the long-standing elbow injury, might require surgery for the same. "The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow," said the ECB media release.

Archer's recent tryst with injuries

Over the past few months, Archer has been battling a spate of injuries. Despite receiving pain-killing injections during the India-England series, he ended up missing several games. He also damaged a tendon on his right hand while attempting to clean his fish tank. Eventually, Archer underwent surgery to remove a piece of glass from his hand.

Archer withdrew from India ODI series and IPL

The recent set of injuries forced Archer to miss the three-match ODI series against India. He also withdrew from this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) prior to its postponement as the injury worsened. Notably, Archer recently admitted that he might turn out for the Rajasthan Royals if the tournament gets rescheduled this year. However, the cash-rich league still remains in jeopardy.

Archer complained of sore elbow in the County Championship match

After returning to action for Sussex's second XI against Surrey two weeks ago, Archer turned up in the County Championship 2021 match. Playing for Sussex, he registered figures of 2/29 in the first innings, having bowled as many as 13 (economy rate: 2.20). However, Archer could only bowl five in the second innings before his elbow issue resurfaced.

Ollie Robinson could replace Archer

Archer's injury is a huge blow for England, who will host India after the New Zealand series. Fast bowler Ollie Robinson could replace Archer, having taken 29 wickets in five matches this season. While Ben Stokes is already out with a broken finger, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, and Moeen Ali have completed a 10-day quarantine after returning from the IPL.